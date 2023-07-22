Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $450.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NFLX. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.71.

Shares of NFLX opened at $427.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $190.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $414.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix has a 12 month low of $211.64 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

