Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $323.40

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $323.40 and last traded at $320.90, with a volume of 1803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $321.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.55.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 522.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

