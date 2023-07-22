Nano One Materials (CVE:NNO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.88

Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.88 and traded as low as C$4.85. Nano One Materials shares last traded at C$4.88, with a volume of 166,152 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 23.85 and a quick ratio of 23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$464.73 million and a PE ratio of -43.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.88.

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

