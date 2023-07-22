Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

In related news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

