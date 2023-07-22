National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 449,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,136 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $23,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. State of Wyoming lifted its position in National Health Investors by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

NYSE:NHI opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.71. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $67.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.08%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

