Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.71.

Netflix Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $427.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $414.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.25. Netflix has a 1 year low of $211.64 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

