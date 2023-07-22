Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $440.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research increased their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.71.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $427.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.25. Netflix has a 12-month low of $211.64 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $190.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.