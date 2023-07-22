New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 632,967 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,478,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,413,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,760,000 after acquiring an additional 714,954 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,596,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 40.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 472,391 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $942.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.79. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -45.98%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

