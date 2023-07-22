New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Fox Factory stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.62. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXF has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

