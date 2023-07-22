New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 156,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 455.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth $2,752,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $104.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.03.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.00 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

