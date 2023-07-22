New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,335,928 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 78,570 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

