New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KNSL opened at $382.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.46 and a 1 year high of $387.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $524,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $1,129,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,933,543.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $4,428,670. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

