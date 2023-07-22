New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,932 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 444,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 80,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 319,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IRT stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

