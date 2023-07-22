New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Price Performance

Synaptics stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.52. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $149.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,234,756.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

