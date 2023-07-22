New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPRT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2,238.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Shares of EPRT opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $26.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.67%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

