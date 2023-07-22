New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth $884,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 34.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 47.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $219,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,911.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $845,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $219,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,911.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $3,829,981. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $90.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $971.19 million during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Stories

