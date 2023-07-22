New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,926 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,968,000 after buying an additional 215,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,421,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,913,000 after acquiring an additional 690,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,916,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,519,000 after acquiring an additional 736,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE:PRGO opened at $35.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 0.81. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $95,381. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

