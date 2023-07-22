New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Universal Display by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Universal Display by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.44.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $142.67 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.40.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,786.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

