New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.70 Million Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 921.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Trading Down 1.0 %

ALE opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.72. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

