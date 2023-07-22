New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth about $129,467,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,368,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,183,000 after purchasing an additional 422,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.21. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

