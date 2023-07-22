New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $769,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $12,825,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,091,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,659,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $85.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

