New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.07 Million Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 12.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 246.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 75,710 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 72.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $468,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $468,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,471.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

