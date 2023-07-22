New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.18 Million Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Celsius were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $143.38 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $157.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at $808,969,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 888,109 shares of company stock valued at $102,736,557. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

