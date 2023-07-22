New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cabot were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after buying an additional 422,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,010,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBT opened at $69.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.59. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $83.74.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

