New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

RL opened at $126.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.23. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $132.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

