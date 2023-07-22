New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.48 Million Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chemours were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Chemours by 6.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 9.0% during the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 18.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 14.9% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CC stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.96. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $39.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In related news, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

