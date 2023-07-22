New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in GameStop by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 237,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 186,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alain Attal acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 538,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,066,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GameStop news, Director Alain Attal purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 538,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,066,700.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ryan Cohen purchased 443,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,760.26. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 36,847,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,181,880.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,990 shares of company stock worth $3,010,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

