New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.83 Million Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 509.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Oshkosh Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OSK stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

