New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 11.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOG. DA Davidson upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.