New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.10 Million Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,347.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $185.34 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.78 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WTS. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.20.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

