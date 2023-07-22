New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ATI were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ATI by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ATI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $281,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,946,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,117 shares of company stock valued at $897,473. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

ATI stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

