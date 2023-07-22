New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $53,631,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,403,000 after acquiring an additional 295,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

NFG opened at $51.93 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

