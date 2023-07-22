New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $1,065,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,357,379 shares of company stock valued at $222,593,317. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.6 %

SNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $97.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average of $95.69. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

