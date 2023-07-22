New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,674,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 353,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 16,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,143,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $467,573.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Heather Campe sold 16,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,143,144.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FUL opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.54. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $58.92 and a 12 month high of $81.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $898.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.60 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.98%.

H.B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

