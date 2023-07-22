New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after buying an additional 350,204 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,752,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,345,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,572,000 after buying an additional 120,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH stock opened at $140.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.63. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 4.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

See Also

