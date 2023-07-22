New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American States Water were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in American States Water by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWR. UBS Group upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

American States Water Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. American States Water has a 52-week low of $77.91 and a 52-week high of $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.40.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $161.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

