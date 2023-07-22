New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 186.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

AMN stock opened at $111.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average of $96.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.38.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.