New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,934 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 73.9% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IRDM opened at $60.97 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.