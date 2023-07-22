New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Medpace by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Medpace by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Medpace by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Medpace by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $245.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.30 and a twelve month high of $252.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.98.

Insider Activity at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.83 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Medpace Profile



Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

