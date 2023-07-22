New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avient were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after purchasing an additional 116,348 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 57,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 24,206 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 191,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE AVNT opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.12%.

Avient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Articles

