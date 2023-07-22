New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,986,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 52,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG opened at $110.43 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.71 and a 1 year high of $148.78. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,681.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day moving average of $124.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.