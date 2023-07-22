New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Arcosa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Arcosa by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $594,411.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,039.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $594,411.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,039.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,961 shares of company stock worth $1,088,312. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACA opened at $75.62 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

