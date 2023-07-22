New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 362,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Macy’s Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

M opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.84. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

About Macy’s

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.