New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 385,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Insider Activity

THOR Industries Price Performance

In other THOR Industries news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $109.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $112.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.83.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.