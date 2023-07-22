New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 461.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 15,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $20,984,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Stock Performance

NYSE:MSA opened at $167.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -983.18 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $176.00.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is -1,105.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,543.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,698 shares of company stock worth $2,261,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.