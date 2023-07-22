New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GATX were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at $24,697,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,677,000 after buying an additional 75,033 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in GATX by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 119,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 58,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GATX by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after buying an additional 41,490 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,071,000 after acquiring an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

GATX opened at $131.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $132.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. GATX had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. GATX’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

GATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $190,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

