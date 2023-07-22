New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 40,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.15.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.