New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $3,724,700 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:GPI opened at $257.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.28 and its 200-day moving average is $225.25. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $271.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

