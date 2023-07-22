New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 123 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Wingstop by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Wingstop by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,833 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Wingstop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,806 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.78.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

Wingstop Stock Performance

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WING opened at $185.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 92.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.57. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Articles

