New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,375 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOX opened at $31.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.